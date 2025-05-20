Roman Anthony Agreste

Ana Irwin and Anthony Agreste of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Roman Anthony Agreste, on May 12, 2025, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Roman weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Caleb Rodrigues de Souza

Rafaela de Souza and Tiago de Souza of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Caleb Rodrigues de Souza, on May 13, 2025, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Caleb weighed 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces.

Lincoln Chaves Almeida

Bruna Carvalho Chaves and Tiago Silva Almeida of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Lincoln Chaves Almeida, on May 14, 2025, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lincoln weighed 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces.



Magnus Hugh Bradshaw

Marguerite Bradshaw and Maximilian Bradshaw of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Magnus Hugh Bradshaw, on May 14, 2025, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Magnus weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Elowyn Monroe Yvette Shai

Jessica Shai and Evan Shai of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Elowyn Monroe Yvette Shai, on May 15, 2025, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Elowyn weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Beatrix Kalli Cortez

Vikki Cortez and Tony Cortez of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Beatrix Kalli Cortez, on May 16, 2025, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Beatrix weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.