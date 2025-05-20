Commemorating Dale Stephanos, creator of Betty White postage stamp

The Vineyard Haven USPS postmaster Emily Texeira will present a commemorative plaque to seasonal Martha’s Vineyard visitor Dale Stephanos in recognition of his “Betty White” postage stamp. Stephanos is an award-winning illustrator who has been creating art in one form or another since 1982. His work has appeared in nearly every major national publication, including Rolling Stone, Newsweek, Time, Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest, The New Republic, Mad Magazine, and major newspapers such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and The Boston Globe. His client list also includes the United States Postal Service, The US Open, and many others. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees have the opportunity to have Stephanos sign their “Betty White” stamps (please purchase stamps prior to the event). Refreshments will be served. Saturday, May 24, at 4 pm at Nobnocket Boutique Inn, 60 Mount Aldworth Rd., Vineyard Haven.