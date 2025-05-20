Edgartown Town Column

I’m writing this, and it just hit me that Memorial Day weekend is here. Isn’t it the biggest lie when we’re told we have time? Truthfully, we do but we don’t, and I feel like the earlier we can come to terms with that sentiment, the easier life will unfold. I’ll take a note from my fellow columnist, Joanna Lambert of Oak Bluffs, and her way of doing things and share the meaningful quote, “The trouble is, you think you have time,” attributed to Jack Kornfield. So let this be the moment you take a deep breath, be thankful for this moment and this place, and take it all in — and if “all” of it just means that you woke up today, be it that.

We don’t need much more to be thankful for life, but if you did need a few reasons — I’m giving you some ideas on what to do this week that will bring you joy: On May 22 at the FARM Institute, there’s another Found Foods Supper Club, where you can join Chef Jenny DeVivo for a unique hands-on culinary experience that celebrates food rescue, zero-waste cooking, and seasonal ingredients from local farmers, fishers, and food purveyors. Each session features a curated, on-the-spot menu dictated by the surplus ingredients available that week, transforming overlooked foods into delicious, sustainable meals. Attendees will actively participate in cooking, learning upcycling techniques, and gaining practical culinary skills, all while taking home their homemade dishes to enjoy with family and friends. Preregistration is required for all FARM Institute cooking classes, so head to its website to register.

This Memorial Day weekend, the Eisenhauer Gallery celebrates a remarkable milestone, its 25th annual Memorial Day opening, with its most internationally diverse exhibition to date. Located in the heart of Edgartown, the gallery invites visitors to experience a vibrant, boundary-crossing showcase of contemporary art that honors its storied past while boldly stepping into the future. Memorial Day Saturday, May 24, 6 to 8 pm — come one, come all!

The birthday shout-outs are quite lovely this week. First up, Joan Connolly has a birthday on May 23. As she typically does this time of year, she is working tirelessly on her beautiful flower boxes and garden. Have a wonderful birthday, and thank you for all that you do, including making the world a more beautiful place. More congratulations are in order for: Angela Prout, the most organized and best business partner I could have ever asked for, Nicole LaPierre Le Blond, mother of two and giver of best smiles at local restaurants, and Janice Donaroma of floral fame on May 22, Lauren Tully, sommelier extraordinaire on May 23, our fearless forager Alexis Nelson on May 26, and Amy Kurth of the Vineyard Gazette on May 31. Happiest of days to you all!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.