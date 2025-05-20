Friday night public forums

Stillpoint is hosting several public forums, where participants can explore topics in a public-square setting. Each forum will be led by a professional facilitator. Learn from different perspectives, gain understanding regardless of differences, and build a stronger community. The events are free, but RSVPs are required. The first forum is Friday, May 23, from 7 to 8:30 pm: “The Up-Island and Down-Island Divide.” The next will be Friday, June 6, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm, “Regulations of Farming and Food.” To register, visit stillpoint.thundertix.com/events/246834. 20 Stillpoint Meadows Road, West Tisbury.