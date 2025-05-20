Great Pond Foundation open house

The Great Pond Foundation (GPF) team invites the public to an open house and tour of its new laboratory. Discover the life within Island waters and be a scientist for a day. Attendees will look at samples under a microscope, analyze the biology and chemistry of pond waters from across the Island, and learn about the tools and techniques used to study local waters. There will also be activities for all ages; families are encouraged to attend. Drop by on Friday, May 23, between 3:30 and 5 pm. GPF’s office is located on the second floor of 21 Mechanic St. in Vineyard Haven. To learn more, visit greatpondfoundation.org.