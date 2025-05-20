Lazy Frog celebrates 20 years of fun

Jake and Sarah Gifford announce the 20th anniversary of their game and toy shop, the Lazy Frog. Their 20 Years of Fun celebration includes in-store promotions and giveaways to take place over Memorial Day weekend.

Founded in 2005, the Lazy Frog is a game and toy store located in Oak Bluffs. In the past 15 years it has won 24 Cape Cod Life Magazine “Best of” awards, including nine wins as Best Toy Store. At the Lazy Frog it’s all about finding fun, with a mission that encourages family and friends to improve their quality of life through games and sport — from board and card games to beach games, Lego, puzzles, toys, and more, and the Island’s largest disc-golf selection.

“We’re really excited to celebrate this milestone with our customers, friends, and family, who made it all possible, our ‘Frog Squad.’ The fact that they seek us out year after year makes this a true labor of love,” Jake Gifford said. “This year, in addition to celebrating 20 years of fun, we’re also earmarking it as a year of appreciation, and continuing to give back to those who made our business possible.”

In 2021, with the help of 27 other local business sponsors and organizations, the Giffords created Vineyard-Opoly, a local take on Monopoly to help give back to the community they love. A portion of each sale is donated to M.V. Community Services. To date, the Lazy Frog has donated more than $10,000 to the organization.

Festivities kick off on Friday, May 23, and will culminate on the 20th anniversary on Tuesday, May 27. 42 Circuit Ave. lazyfrogmv.com.