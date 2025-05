Gather your friends and families and enjoy a Memorial Day picnic. Bring your own food and beverages. Some refreshments, as well as grills, will be provided. Also enjoy rowboating, children’s games, music by the Flying Elbows and others, chalk art, tours of the historic building, and more. Monday, May 26, 12 to 3 pm. Free. Tashmoo Spring Building, 400 West Spring St., Vineyard Haven, 508-939-0338, tisburyma.gov.