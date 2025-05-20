Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Don’t just teach your children to read. Teach them to question what they read. Teach them to question everything.” —George Carlin

Memorial Day is here! This holiday gives us time to acknowledge and honor those who have fought and died while serving in the U.S. military.

I read somewhere that instead of mourning their death, we should express gratitude that such people lived. I like that.

The 31st annual Memorial 5K Road Race to benefit Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard will take place on Sunday, May 25. You can sign up to run or walk online at hospiceofmv.org. Register by noon on May 24, pick up numbers and T shirts at Summercamp Hotel on May 24 from 3 to 5 pm or the morning of the race from 8 to 9 am. There is a one-mile kids Fun Run at 9 am, and the 5K starts at 10 am sharp. Good luck!

The family of Frankie Rodenbaugh is having a memorial for his life and love on Saturday at the Ag Hall at 1 pm. They have also set up a Go Fund Me to honor Frankie’s spirit by renovating the preschool playground at the Oak Bluffs School, where he loved to play.

Congratulations to Emily and Trey Rasmussen, who received a special Mother’s Day gift when Madison Jean was born on May 11. She joins sister Stella Mae, and everyone is over the moon with joy, including uncle TayTay and Grandma Chris.

The Community Greenhouse opened up sales over Mother’s Day weekend, and thanks to Toni Kauffman and her team of volunteers, the greenhouse is filled with an abundance of veggies, herbs, and flowers. They always have a huge variety, something for every garden. Great prices too. The Greenhouse on New York Avenue will be open for public sales on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. You can become a member while you are there, and get discounted rates on everything.

Save the date for this: The library is hosting Community Clothing Swap on Friday, May 30, from 3 to 5 pm. Looking to update your wardrobe or pass along clothes you no longer wear? Bring what you can, take what you need. Everyone is welcome! Call the library for more info at 508-693-9433, or email sschofield@clamsnet.org.

I was remiss in not sending birthday wishes to Leo Convery, who celebrated 92 years young on May 14. It being a Wednesday, Leo of course attended lunch with the Rotary Club, and then had a celebration dinner with family, including a fabulous birthday cake created by his chef grandson.

Happy birthday to Ben Durrell on May 22! Hugs to my first grandson, Elijah Cheney, who will turn 12 on May 25! Jamie Kageleiry also celebrates on the 25th. Heather Boyle celebrates on May 26. Our favorite Shakespeare actor, professional clown, and aerialist Liz Hartford celebrates on May 27. May 28th sends birthday wishes to Patti DeFelice, Mary Yancey, Sheryl Dagostino, and Mattie Long.

