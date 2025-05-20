Seawall Stand: Raising awareness about substance abuse

On Saturday, May 31, at 11 am, community members will gather at Eastville Beach in Oak Bluffs for the Seawall Stand, a youth-led event to raise awareness about substance use disorder and to stand in solidarity with those affected by addiction. The Seawall Stand is presented by Vivian Baxter and Bella Levy of Stepping Up, Arianna Edelman of 100+ Teens Who Care, and Annabelle Mettell of Break the Silence. The gathering will include a moment of silence, brief remarks from the organizers, and a symbolic human chain along the seawall to demonstrate unity. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, a color symbolizing addiction awareness and recovery support. Everyone is welcome — whether impacted personally, supporting a loved one, or standing in allyship with those in recovery.

This event is made possible through the generous support of the Youth Task Force, Contemporary Landscape, and Cronig’s Market. The rain date is set for June 1. Contact Vivian Baxter of Stepping Up at steppingupmovement@gmail.com with any questions, or phone 617-838-2700.