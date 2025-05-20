Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance.

Tomorrow’s annual March to the Sea by the schoolchildren to fill the harbor with memorial flowers is a most beautiful and appropriate event. The kids will appreciate your attendance at their parade. They leave the school at 12:15 pm.

The M.V. Film Society and the Vineyard Conservation Society open this weekend’s film festival this evening with a reception at 6:30 pm at the Film Society, followed by the film “Earth Protectors” at 7:30 pm, and a conversation afterward. There are eight more new films to follow.

One of the films is free: on Saturday at 1 pm, you are invited to “With & Without: A Coral Story.” The film titles are fascinating, from “Her Shark Story” to ”Seaweed, A Love Story.” They cover issues from “A Life Among Elephants” to the final film on Sunday at 7:30 pm, called “Been Here Stay Here,” which explores a natural crisis unfolding on Tangier Island.

I join many others who offer our heartfelt thanks to a remarkable Chilmark resident named Jeff Levy. We won’t be losing our doctors at what used to be Vineyard Medical Care and is now called Martha’s Vineyard Medical. All these good doctors and nurses will continue to be here for us. The idea of losing my medical care was too difficult to even consider.

I just finished reading another wonderful book, “The Story She Left Behind,” by Patti Callahan Henry. The publisher describes it well as “a sweeping story of a legendary book, a lost mother, and a daughter’s search for both of them.”

Don’t forget: The town of Tisbury sponsors an all-Island Memorial Day Picnic on Monday, May 26, at the restored 1887 Tashmoo Spring Pumping Station. Grills, rowboating, games, free hot dogs, watermelon, and ice cream are provided, as well as live music from the Flying Elbows, Tristan Israel, and the All-Island Children’s Chorus. From noon to 3 pm.

Did you know that May 26 is also National Paper Airplane Day?

Remember that local historian Bow Van Riper will speak at the Cornell Theater, beginning with “Association Hall and the History of Vineyard Haven” on Tuesday, May 27, at 6 pm. Free.

The next week our library welcomes Kimberly Ulmer of the Penikese Island School to the Cornell Theater. She will present “The Remarkable History of Penikese Island” on Tuesday, June 3, at 6 pm. Library programs are free and open to the public.

Happy anniversary tomorrow to Ann and Allan Davey.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Olyvia Houston. On Saturday, wish the best to Shawn Townes and Leah Ellis. Happy birthday on Monday to Joann Murphy, Betsy Edge, and Ann Haller. Kristina Ivory and Kylie Townes party on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Birthdays are good for you. The more you have, the longer you live.

