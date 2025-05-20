West Tisbury Town Column

I love every minute of this time of year, especially the illusion of living in a Wolf Kahn painting as I observe the leaves emerging in our woods. Colors change every day, and light moves across and through thickets of branches. Pink, lavender, an orange-tinged green, finally a bright, almost-chartreuse that contrasts with the bits of sky still visible. These leaves will darken soon, and our woods will take on the closed, dull green of summer that obscures everything.

I am watching our beech trees with a sense of trepidation, watching for signs of the nematodes that have ravaged our Island beeches. Their damage shows up in the striped and twisted appearance of new leaves.

Beeches have always been among my favorite trees. Their smooth bark and shiny new leaves, their grandiosity as mature specimens make them a notable presence. Imagine driving past Polly Hill’s or the Stones’ house and not seeing the huge beech trees.

Jean Wexler gave me a tiny whip from her woods, maybe 35 years ago. It has grown into a perfectly shaped specimen beside our driveway. Last summer, it began to show signs of nematode infestation. The same with the copper beech I bought and planted off to the west side of our property, seeing in my mind’s eye the enormous stature it would someday assume. Beeches take a long time to settle in before they surge upward and outward to adulthood. It is heartbreaking to see my treasured beeches, and those that have appeared in our woods on their own, possibly dying before my eyes.

It’s tempting to be philosophical about such things as trees flourishing or dying by some random worm that has likely blown here on the wind. Large, old trees are supposed to be able to better withstand the depredations of disease and blight. There may be a cure someday, or our landscapes will change forever.

Last Saturday, Maureen Fischer’s piano and voice students performed at the library in a program that spanned from a 16th century tarentelle to modern Broadway show tunes and jazz. The musicians were Mae, with accompaniment by her mom, two Zoes, Charlie, Reese, Leyawin, Vivian, Ava, Shep, and Josephine.

A lovely surprise was the attendance of Laura van der Krogt, Leyawin Mayhew’s grandmother, who came from the Netherlands for the concert and a visit.

Two West Tisbury artists, Elizabeth Langer and yours truly, will speak about “Art and Spirituality,” at a panel discussion at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, with Jeanette Demeestre and Barney Zeitz. Another West Tisbury-ite, Linda Vadász, will moderate the discussion on Sunday, May 25, 4 to 6 pm. All are welcome to attend. To watch on Zoom, look at the Hebrew Center website, or call the office at 508-693-0745.

A warning to everyone to watch out for ticks. They are out in abundance — adults and nymphs, wood ticks, dog ticks, lone star ticks — and they are everywhere. They seem able to storm whatever barricades humans and animals erect. Be extra-vigilant.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, the beginning of the summer season on the Island. All the garden centers, North Tisbury Market, Tending Joy, as well as our year-round businesses have opened. Weather is temperate. Clothing is light. Convertibles have their tops down. Summer is here.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.