‘Jaws’ 50th anniversary events

Thursday, June 19

Amity Sharks vs. Quint Navigators

6:50 to 9:50 pm

Celebrate the “Jaws” 50th with a baseball game just like the cast and crew used to! Buy your limited-edition Quints Navigator jersey or Amity Shark jersey, and don’t forget your ticket! Visit mvsharks.com.

Friday, June 20

Visit Amity Library

10 am to 5 pm

Stop by the children’s room at the Edgartown Public Library to be fully immersed in Amity. The team there is excited to welcome you with a fun “Jaws”-themed craft. Visit edgartownlibrary.org.

Free Screening of “‘Jaws’ @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story”

4:30 to 6 pm

M.V. Regional High School’s Performing Arts Center

Before an exclusive after-party in Edgartown is a free screening! National Geographic and Amblin Documentaries, in conjunction with the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce and Circuit Arts, is thrilled to present the premiere of “‘Jaws’ @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.” This upcoming authorized documentary uncovers the behind-the-scenes stories of the bestselling novel and Steven Spielberg’s legendary blockbuster film, along with diving into our enduring fascination with sharks. Purchase tickets at mvy.com.

Saturday, June 21

“Jaws” 50th Anniversary Outdoor Screening and “Jaws” in Concert

6:30 to 9:30 pm

Winnetu Oceanside Resort

Celebrate the 50th anniversary with a screening of Universal Pictures’ “Jaws” in the same place it was originally filmed. This outdoor screening will be accompanied live by the Cape Symphony, playing the original “Jaws” score by John Williams. Purchase tickets at mvy.com.

Monday, June 23, to Sunday, June 29

Amity Books

Amity Books — also known as Edgartown Books — will be hosting “Jaws”-related writers on-Island during Amity Week, including Ryan Dacko, author of “The Book of Quint,” and Mike Smith, author of “‘Jaws 2’: The Making of the Hollywood Sequel.” Learn more at edgartownbooks.com.

Sunday, June 29

Barks & Sharks: A “Jaws”-Inspired Doggie Costume Meetup

6:30 to 7:30 pm

Edgartown Lighthouse

The Al Fresco Tails team is rolling out the red carpet at the Edgartown Lighthouse for a “Jaws”-themed dog costume extravaganza as we watch the sun set! Whether your pup is channeling Bruce the shark, a daring lifeguard, Chief Brody, or the island’s quirkiest fisherman, Captain Quint, this event is sure to be a reel good time! Visit alfrescotails.com.

For more “Jaws”-related events, including an Amity Sand Castle Competition, a “Sharks in the Parks” public art installation, activities at the Island’s public libraries, an escape room, and film screenings, check the event calendar at mvtimes.com/things-to-do-4-2/#/show?search=jaws.