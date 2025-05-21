‘Jaws’ events at Martha’s Vineyard Museum

1 of 4

As the 50th anniversary of the first summer blockbuster approaches, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum is bursting with exciting programming for its “Jaws at 50: A Deeper Dive” exhibition. Director of programming Laurel Redington reflects on devising the lineup: “You can easily and quickly become overwhelmed by the tidal wave of options and ideas,” she said. “I started at square one with the first person who came to mind, Wendy Benchley.” Benchley, widow of Peter Benchley, the author of the book that the film is based on, subsequently recommended the next person, who would recommend the next.

The June Amity Homecoming Weekend features special events, guest speakers, family activities, behind-the-scenes insights, and an opportunity to connect with fellow fans.

On Friday, June 20, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, research librarian, historian, and “Jaws” expert Bow Van Riper, who has authored 11 books on pop culture, will take fans on an in-depth exploration of what makes “Jaws” a masterpiece. Van Riper will use film clips and stills to dive into the source material, plot, characters, setting, and suspense contributing to the film’s status as an enduring classic.

On Saturday, June 21, from 1 to 2:30 pm, Christopher Shaw Myers, Robert (Quint) Shaw’s nephew, will share firsthand stories in “Growing Up with ‘Uncle Quint’: Life on the Set of ‘Jaws’ and Beyond.” Redington says, “Chris will talk about what Robert was really thinking while filming his death scene, how he felt about Steven Spielberg and Richard Dreyfuss, and if ‘Jaws’ is just a summer thriller or one of the greatest films of all time.”

Later, from 4 to 5 pm, is “Wendy Benchley: Half-Century Reflections from ‘Jaws’ to Ocean Conservation.” Benchley will reflect on her journey from the movie set on the Vineyard to the far reaches of the world. She and her late husband Peter Benchley joined National Geographic on groundbreaking ocean research expeditions, bringing to life the challenges and triumphs of their advocacy for shark conservation. Redington says, “Wendy will discuss her five decades of scuba diving and the experiences that fueled [her and her husband’s] efforts to advance marine policies and protect the world’s oceans. She has this remarkable ability to intertwine history, personal experience, and global environmental advocacy.”

“Meet Joe Alves: ‘Jaws’ and Beyond” takes place on Sunday, June 22, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Biographer Dennis Prince will converse with Alves, the production designer of “Jaws,” about his impressive 40-year career in film and television design, including “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” with a particular emphasis on “Jaws.”

Emmy awardwinning actor-producer Jeffrey Kramer, Deputy Hendricks in the film, presents “‘Jaws’: A Personal Journey” from 2 to 3:30 pm. Kramer will divulge personal stories with insider details about filming “Jaws” on the Vineyard, and working among the land sharks of Hollywood.

The museum will offer additional programming throughout the summer. Two events in July include “Shark Smarts: Understanding Our Ocean Friends” on Tuesday, July 22, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Kristen Smith, community engagement manager for the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, will present young participants with true and false statements that address common misconceptions about sharks. These statements will cover the fundamentals of shark biology and local shark research in Massachusetts. Then, from 5 to 6 pm, Smith will present an adult program titled “‘Jaws’ vs. Reality: The Truth about Great White Sharks,” examining how “Jaws” shaped public perception of white sharks, and addressing the myths and misconceptions it propagated. Smith will highlight current advancements in white shark research, including tracking technology and conservation efforts, transforming our understanding of these apex predators. This program aims to differentiate fact from fiction, fostering a more informed perspective on one of the ocean’s most misunderstood creatures.

More programming is in the works. For details and further information, visit mvmuseum.org/events.