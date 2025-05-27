Elizabeth Ann Knight

Elizabeth Ann Lassen Knight died peacefully, in her home, surrounded by her loving husband and five children on Monday, May 5, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She will always be remembered as nurturing, humble, forgiving, spirited, generous, kind, and poised. Ann truly was a lady of grace.

Born in Needham, on Oct. 6, 1939, she was proud of her mother Gladys Rhodes Lassen’s upbringing in Maine, and enjoyed spending summers on her grandparents’ farm with her brother, John. She also spoke proudly of her father Jens Peter Lassen’s solo journey to the U.S. from Denmark at the age of 18. Valuing family, she kept in touch with her Danish cousins, and wove some of their traditions into her own family life.

She returned to Maine as a young adult to attend Colby College. There, this beautiful, musical, and athletic woman met the love of her life — a handsome, banjo-playing football jock named Fritz. The two graduated, married, and honeymooned on Martha’s Vineyard, where Fritz had spent his summers. Together, in York, Pa., during the early years of their marriage, they started a family that would become her life’s purpose and greatest joy.

In 1965, Ann and Fritz moved their growing family to Chelmsford to be closer to their extended families. There, Ann became fully immersed in raising their six children. She participated in church life, taught Sunday school, and helped with school events — always keeping herself busy.

The family didn’t miss a summer on East Chop, and in 1988, with a long history on and deep love for the Vineyard, it was the place she and her family would know as their home. She brought with her great enthusiasm for community involvement. Ann taught Girl Scouts and Brownies, and attended countless sporting events, even when she didn’t have children or grandchildren playing on the team! Dance recitals, Boogies shows, Minnesingers, music recitals, sporting events, and birthday parties — any party, for that matter — Ann was there with great pride and spirit. Her playful nature and flair for fun were magnetic.

In her later years, her attention was directed to her six grandchildren. She was present for each birth, and was a strong, loving presence in all their lives. Sleepovers at Granny Annie’s were never denied, and created deep connections and memories they will cherish forever. In her warm home, she always had a fridge full of food and freshly baked treats to feed anyone who came to visit, and all of their friends too. She was an endless source of love, devotion, and generosity.

After a few years working at Vineyard Nursing Association (VNA), Ann began working at the Toy Box — and was perhaps TB’s biggest customer! She loved matching toys with the perfect homes, and bringing joy to their owners, no matter the age.

Ann is now peacefully reunited with her eldest son David. She was predeceased by her brother, John Lassen, and is survived by her husband of 65 years, Fritz; her daughters, Lisa, Pam, Kristen (Will Coogan), and Laura; and her son, Peter (Alicia). Ann deeply loved her grandchildren, Olivia and Adam Knight, Jason Rivers, and Aedan and Russell Coogan, as well as her eldest, Jenny Knight Daly, husband Timmy, and great-grandchildren Jack and Eamon.

There will be a private graveside burial on June 14, followed by a public celebration of life at the Wharf in Edgartown from noon to 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider purchasing a new toy to help fill “Ann’s Toy Box” at her “party.” These toys will be donated to the Red Stocking Fund. Direct donations to the Red Stocking Fund of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 600, Edgartown, MA 02539, or to the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, online at bit.ly/MVBGC_Donate, are also welcome.