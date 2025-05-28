Aquinnah Town Column

Last Friday, Charley and I were moved as we watched a big parade of students from Tisbury School march through downtown Vineyard Haven. Some wore big beautiful red, white, and blue hats. Some carried flags. The school band sang out a marching cadence with their drums and horns. They were marching to put flowers into the sea in honor of veterans as part of Memorial Day observances. In the past, we have watched the students at Chilmark School as they put flowers into the water in Menemsha, and I understand that for the first time students from Oak Bluffs School had a similar march. Here were these beautiful, innocent, fresh-faced kids, each with hopes for a bright future.

Meanwhile, moving to the Senate after passage in the House is what has been dubbed One Big Beautiful Bill. This is a euphemism for a hodgepodge budget bill that contains many terrible harms. These include severe cuts to the Veterans Administration and other benefits for veterans. Also included is a smashing of Medicaid, huge cuts to federal food programs, cuts to libraries, and new or expanded taxes on foundations that provide support to nonprofits, many of which support those in need. If this passes, there will be millions of people in this country who will suffer, including many of the kids who were on those marches. There are things that you can do about it all. You can use your voice. When our representatives take a stand against these bad things happening, call them and say, “Thank you!” When an appointed official does something that offends you, call them and say, “No, thank you. I disagree because …” The pols in D.C. keep tallies. They pay attention to the numbers. They want to keep being elected. Do not sit by and watch our country violate those things that we have said we stand for. There is too much at stake. Pick up your phone and your pen. This is not a moment to stand silent.

To cleanse your pallet after that, here’s some good news. An iconic part of Island history, the FV Little Lady — the oldest surviving wooden dragger in New England — has been hauled out of the water, and is preparing for a transformative restoration by master wooden boatbuilders at Gannon and Benjamin in Vineyard Haven. For nearly a century, she fished out of Menemsha, carrying generations of Islanders and tradition with her. Now her future holds a new purpose. Once restored, Little Lady will become a hands-on educational vessel for Martha’s Vineyard students, and any fish caught during these educational outings will be donated to Island schools and IGI’s Food Pantry. Excellent.

Memorial Day means that the Galley is open again. The Outermost Inn is taking reservations. The shops on the Cliffs are full. And our lighthouse has its hat back! Get out there and enjoy this perfect weather.

Celebrations this week include Noli and Isaac Taylor’s wedding anniversary on June 2, a birthday for Emily Vanderhoop on June 4, and Emmett Taylor’s 16th birthday on June 5.

