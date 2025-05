This class will introduce young artists (ages 9 and up) to printmaking techniques, and encourage them to find their artistic voices. Safe use of tools and materials will be covered. All supplies will be provided. Mondays from 1 to 3 pm at Featherstone Center for the Arts, 30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs. Sign up at featherstoneart.org/afternoonart.html. For questions, email featherstone@featherstoneart.org or call 508-693-1850.