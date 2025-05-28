Chilmark Town Column

This week marks the beginning of the summer season, and more doors are open near town hall, the Chilmark Tavern and Chilmark Store. We deeply appreciate the Menemsha Fish Market and Menemsha Texaco for staying open all year, and are excited to note the opening of the Galley, Pandora’s Box, Homeport, and Ruel Gallery. Iggy’s will be open Sundays in June.

Last week Larsen’s Fish Market was offering my dad’s favorite spring treat, shad roe. And mine, soft-shell crabs.

I am struck by how much more resilient we are to the things life throws at us when we notice we are part of a community.

A big thank-you to Thomas Bena, Ian Douglas, and Ben Robinson for conceiving and providing a forum at Stillpoint offering facilitated conversation on curated topics where we can practice engaging, not just listening to the details, but the heart of the person speaking the words. The room is frequently filled with strangers, and a few familiar faces. This forges a deeper connection and, for me, is the definition of community. Thank you for reminding me that connection is a priceless skill, not a talent. The next one is on Friday, June 6, at 7 pm, and the topic is “Regulation on Farming and Food.” Registration is free, and they send a helpful reminder the day before the event.

This past weekend we gathered to bless the fleet in Menemsha. Thanks to the Menemsha Texaco’s Marshall and Katy Carroll and Carl Crocker. Thanks to the Chilmark Community Church’s Rev. Janet Stoddard and to Mark Lovewell for his music and words. Mark had us change the word wretched to sailor in Amazing Grace, while acknowledging the complicated life of the author of the song and the beauty of words and music independent of the life of the author.

My mother continues sorting through family letters, and this week found these notes written on Feb. 6, 1931, by her Vineyard Haven grandfather, Frederick Clark: “Doing something helpful to somebody and nothing harmful to anybody would bring real happiness to everybody. Let’s try.”

“A troubled conscience spoils the best things earth can offer, but a good conscience enriches the simplest.”

I think we are standing on his shoulders.

Julie Flander’s daughter, Bella Thorpe, graduated from UVM. Welcome home, and congratulations.

Congratulations to Jim Feiner and Deb Dunn’s son, Elijah Dunn Feiner, who graduated cum laude at Brandeis University, and with the Doborah Josepha Cohen Memorial Award in Fine Arts Award for his spectacular metal sculptures.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.