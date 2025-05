If you’re bored with your wardrobe and want to update your look, head over to the Oak Bluffs Library for a free Community Clothing Swap. All ages, sizes, and genders of gently used, clean clothing are appreciated. You don’t have to bring clothes to participate. Friday, May 30, 3 to 5 pm, 56R School St., Oak Bluffs. For questions, email oakb_mail@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.