Cribbage Club results

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Alan Michaels with a grand slam (winning all games) 13/6 +126

Second, Roy Scheffer with a 11/5 +74 card

Third, Sharon Barba with a 10/4 +98 card

Fourth, Andrea Jason with a 9/4 +55 card

Fifth, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +43 card

There were two flushes in the crib, by Jack Silvia and Kathy Kinsman, and a total of eight skunks (a game won by more than 30 points). There were a total of four 24-point hands, by Bill Russell, Ed Montesion, Louis Larsen, and Robert Eaton.

If you play cribbage, come on over and play with us. We meet every Wednesday evening at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room; the entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and we play at 6 pm sharp.