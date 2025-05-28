Edgartown Town Column

It’s the second year in a row that I skipped Memorial Day Weekend on Martha’s Vineyard, this time trading in New England island time for Caribbean island time, as I flew down to the Dominican Republic for some quality family time (and dental work) for a week. I won’t make you too jealous, but I completely missed the nor’easter, while I basked in the sunlight streaming in from my dentist’s window. If you have questions about how to approach dental work internationally, reach out — I think there was a previous conversation had publicly about international dental and medical travel, and it’s a conversation worth having, as more and more procedures become inaccessible due to resources and availability. More on that later, or in person if I run into you on Main Street.

Now, on to more relaxing information. Between June 3 and 24, on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 pm at Slough Farm, join Jason Mazar-Kelly in the yoga studio for a Kripalu Vinyasa Yoga class. Practitioners of all levels are welcome. Mats and props are provided, or you can bring your own. Kripalu Vinyasa is a variation of the Vinyasa practice, focused on building heat through an exploration of slow and steady movements. The practice aims to balance the modern-day body and mind while releasing tension in your fascia. Let the teacher’s guidance be an invitation, and sensation and breath be the guide. If you happen to flow into your own rhythm and movement, keep going. Be you. Class price is $15 each, and you have to register online for them beforehand (sloughfarm.org).

Another great Slough Farm event is one close to my heart, led by two friends: “Sacred Flame: A Workshop for Grieving Hearts” on Sunday, June 8, from 3 to 5 pm. Join Amanda Clampitt, founder of Katama Candle Co., and Jelisa Difo, death doula and yoga and breathwork practitioner, for a gentle and supportive candlemaking workshop designed to help you honor your grief and connect with your healing process. In this hands-on experience, you will craft personalized candles while exploring the themes of remembrance, love, and release. Whether you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, a relationship, or a significant life change, this workshop provides a safe space to reflect, share, and gather in community. Bring a journal and an open heart. I’ve already registered online at sloughfarm.org.

Now, some upcoming town news: If you’ve ever wondered about joining the League of Women Voters, they are having their annual meeting on Saturday, June 7, at 9 am at the Howes House. Everyone is invited to the business meeting, which will be followed by a potluck. If you have any questions, call Carole Early at 202-550-0820.

On June 17, the Edgartown Village Market is back for its third year, and it’s a local favorite. Details and updates can be found at edgartownvillagemarket.com.

Between June 20 and 29, Amity Week begins the “Jaws” celebrations. The town looks forward to showcasing the sites, scenes, and history still around today — welcoming friends and fans seeking shark-themed nostalgia as the film’s 50th anniversary approaches. More details on amityweek.org.

Birthday shout-outs this week to three incredible women: Julie Scott, a leader in the farming community, on June 3, Kate Conde of Plan It MV on June 4, and Margery Meltzer, co-founder of CB Stark Jewelers, on June 5. May your day be as lovely as you all are!

Looking forward to a fruitful start to the summer on-Island! Please continue to send me your Edgartown news at marnely@gmail.com; I look forward to reading you.

