Up-Island Council on Aging: June 2025

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
508-693-2896
friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4 pm.
Mondays
- 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group, June 9 and 23. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- 7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Suzan at suzabell6@hotmail.com.
Tuesdays
- 10–11 am, Keeping Your Balance. For women, by women. Share interests, explore new topics, ask questions, etc.
- 1–4 pm, Duplicate Bridge. Bring a partner.
- June 24, 1:30 to 3 pm, Audiology Clinic by appointment. Call 508-693-2896.
Wednesdays
- 10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.
- 10–11 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, June 4 and 18.
- June 11, Estate and Medical Planning with Conni Baker. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.
- June 18, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators! A different craft every month.
- June 25, 12 pm, Lunch at the Aquinnah Town Hall.
Thursdays
- Island Grown Initiative weekly delivery of frozen meals and soups (limit four per person).
- 11 am, Call the TechPro – Smartphones and other technology help at the Howes House.
- 12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon at the Howes House. Please register by Monday at 12 pm for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.
- June 5, 12:15 to 1:15 pm, Wellness Clinic.
Fridays
- 10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.
- 1–3 pm, Watercolor Painting
- June 6, 10:30–11:30 am, Outreach Office Hours at the Chilmark Public Library.
Saturdays
- 9 am to 3 pm, Vineyard Haven and Edgartown Shopping Shuttle. Call for information: 508-693-2896.
Sundays
- 2 – 3:30 pm, Vineyard Sinfonietta Orchestra. Want to join the orchestra? Email patriciadance23@gmail.com.
Special Events
- “Walking through the Fire,” with hospice trainer Steven Shapiro, Monday, June 16, at 1:30 pm.
- Annual Watercolor Art Show, Friday, June 20, 12 to 4 pm, and Saturday, June 21, 9 am to 2 pm.
- Sinfonietta Concert, June 22, 2 pm.
- Polly Hill Arboretum annual Spring Picnic and Garden Tour, Monday, June 30, at 12 pm.
- Mindfulness and Mediation with Dr. Ruth Folchman, Wednesday, July 9, 1 to 2:15 pm.
Services
The Up-Island Council on Aging offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government monthly food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; Reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!
Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at westtisbury-ma.gov/islandcouncil-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.