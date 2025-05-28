Up-Island Council on Aging: June 2025

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4 pm.

Mondays

1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group, June 9 and 23. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Suzan at suzabell6@hotmail.com.

Tuesdays

10–11 am, Keeping Your Balance. For women, by women. Share interests, explore new topics, ask questions, etc.

1–4 pm, Duplicate Bridge. Bring a partner.

June 24, 1:30 to 3 pm, Audiology Clinic by appointment. Call 508-693-2896.

Wednesdays

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.

10–11 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, June 4 and 18.

June 11, Estate and Medical Planning with Conni Baker. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.

June 18, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators! A different craft every month.

June 25, 12 pm, Lunch at the Aquinnah Town Hall.

Thursdays

Island Grown Initiative weekly delivery of frozen meals and soups (limit four per person).

11 am, Call the TechPro – Smartphones and other technology help at the Howes House.

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon at the Howes House. Please register by Monday at 12 pm for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.

June 5, 12:15 to 1:15 pm, Wellness Clinic.

Fridays

10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.

1–3 pm, Watercolor Painting

June 6, 10:30–11:30 am, Outreach Office Hours at the Chilmark Public Library.

Saturdays

9 am to 3 pm, Vineyard Haven and Edgartown Shopping Shuttle. Call for information: 508-693-2896.

Sundays

2 – 3:30 pm, Vineyard Sinfonietta Orchestra. Want to join the orchestra? Email patriciadance23@gmail.com.

Special Events

“Walking through the Fire,” with hospice trainer Steven Shapiro, Monday, June 16, at 1:30 pm.

Annual Watercolor Art Show, Friday, June 20, 12 to 4 pm, and Saturday, June 21, 9 am to 2 pm.

Sinfonietta Concert, June 22, 2 pm.

Polly Hill Arboretum annual Spring Picnic and Garden Tour, Monday, June 30, at 12 pm.

Mindfulness and Mediation with Dr. Ruth Folchman, Wednesday, July 9, 1 to 2:15 pm.

Services

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government monthly food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; Reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at westtisbury-ma.gov/islandcouncil-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.