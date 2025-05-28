Noteworthy 55+: June 2025

Community Programs

Volunteer Opportunity

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands seeks volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels. Brighten someone’s day and help to feed your house-bound neighbors. Please call 508-693-4393, ext. 460.

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping to run errands, Wednesdays to Fridays. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information. The shuttle follows all weather-related school closures. In case of delay, please call 508-939-9440 to confirm your ride. The Shopping Shuttle will not run on June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.