Oak Bluffs Town Column

“I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June.” —L.M. Montgomery

We survived the nor’easter of May ’25! That was really quite a storm, giving the Island a tree-trimming, and powerwashing the streets. They say we had 5 inches of rain, and I think the grass might have grown that many inches too! It didn’t seem to put a damper on the weekend — town seemed pretty busy, and the harbor was hopping.

Now June is coming, and it’s such a delicious month. We get to enjoy the early summer weather without the big crowds. The weather keeps getting better, the flowers are blooming, and the gray landscape has turned to green. Take a moment to look around and enjoy!

I stopped in to Lazy Frog on Circuit Ave. last week, and I found out that they are celebrating their 20th anniversary in business. It is such a fun store, stocked with all kinds of games and equipment for all ages. I was trying to figure out what to get for my grandson, who was turning 12. Not to be cliché, but kids these days have everything, and the things they want are generally high-tech and expensive! Jake at Lazy Frog helped me put together a collection of fun games — no USB cords or screens needed. While I was there, a disc-golf player came in with questions, and Jake guided him through the options. They take fun seriously at Lazy Frog, and they also donate to the community: They have donated more than $10,000 to M.V. Community Services from the sales of Vineyard-Opoly. Congrats on 20 years to Jake and Sarah Gifford, and thanks for being there!

The O.B. School has been gardening, with the assistance of Island Grown Initiative, and they will be selling plants in the school front entrance this week. Sale days are Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from noon to 1 pm. They have veggies, herbs, and flowers. Sale proceeds will benefit the wonderful and important school gardening program.

There will be a celebration of the life of Ron Rappaport on Saturday, May 31, at 3 pm at the Ag Hall. Very few people have had the tremendous impact on Island life that Ron Rappaport had in his lifetime. He was an Oak Bluffs kid, and then legal counsel for the town for decades. He served on many boards, and provided his common sense and legal expertise to many community decisions. Come to the Ag Hall to hear and share stories of a life well-lived.

Happy birthday to Stacey Porterfield on May 29! May 31 brings birthday balloons for Melanie Bilodeau, Sarah Shaw Dawson, and Lacey Dinning.

The calendar turns to June on Sunday, which is the day to wish Morningstar Healy a very happy birthday! Happy birthday on June 2 to Eddie Pacheco, Mia Rebello, and Mary Johnson. Bert Combra and Jennifer Parkinson celebrate on the 4th.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.