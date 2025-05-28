Poet’s Corner: ‘Stefan’ by Laura D. Roosevelt

Stefan

By Laura D. Roosevelt

Because my “Sometimes salad

makes me sad” socks gave him

the giggles, I wore them a lot.

But now, how to thank

someone who’s gone? I mean dead,

but I hate naming it with Stefan,

whose hands healed my aches, whose

wisdom echoes in my head,

a man so animated his loss

seemed to mute the earth.

I brought him my hens’ eggs, hot

homemade bread, garden greens,

but best was wearing the socks

that doubled him over in mirth.

Laura D. Roosevelt is a poet, journalist, and copy editor.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.