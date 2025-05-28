‘Our Queer Elders’ with singer Katie Castagno

In celebration of Pride Month, the Vineyard Haven Library is pleased to welcome singer, songwriter, and storyteller Katie Castagno for “Our Queer Elders in History and Song.” Through storytelling and original songs, “Our Queer Elders” celebrates the people who have queered social and gender norms throughout history. At a time when queer history and voices are increasingly erased, “Our Queer Elders” is both informative and cheeky, whether it’s an account of Rachel Carson’s whirlwind romance with Dorothy Freeman, a sweet love song about Mary Oliver, or an imagining of the night Amelia Earhart and Eleanor Roosevelt took a joy ride after dinner in 1933. Tuesday, June 10, 6 pm, at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, 51 Spring St. in Vineyard Haven (above Tisbury Town Hall). Free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, call 508-696-4211 or visit vhlibrary.org.