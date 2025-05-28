Randall Jette to coach with New York Jets

Oak Bluffs’ Randall Jette, MVRHS class of 2011, has been been hired by the New York Jets as the Bill Walsh minority intern assistant special teams coach for the upcoming season. Jette was the first MVRHS football player to earn a full-ride football scholarship to a Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision program, at UMass. Redshirted his first year, Randall started at cornerback for four seasons, and was an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. Jette coached at Catholic Memorial High School, Xaverian High School, Wagner College, Howard University, UMass, and UNH before being hired by the Jets. At UNH, his title was cornerbacks coach, co-special teams coordinator, and recruiting coordinator.