Real Estate Transactions: May 19 – 23, 2025

Aquinnah

May 19, Lawrence B. Evans sold 0 Moshup Trail to Star Corner LLC for $429,000.

May 19, Lawrence B. Evans sold 1 Moshup Trail to One Moshup LLC for $814,600.

May 19, Stephen A. Evans, trustee of Aquinnah State Road Realty Trust, sold property off 0 State Road to Off State Road LLC for $440,800.

Edgartown

May 19, Nancy J. Quinlan and Ione Malloy sold 18 Katama Drive to John Bianchi, trustee of J.B. Family Trust, for $1,850,000.

May 22, Janet R. Campbell sold 34 Tenth St. South and 31 Eleventh St. South to Dean Teague for $1,195,000.

May 23, Tyler F. Gibson sold 15 Night Heron Road to Night Heron 15 Inc. for $1,358,000.

May 23, 41SmithHollow LLC sold 41 Smith Hollow Drive to Michael Caplan and Erica Caplan for $1,835,000.

May 23, Gregory Palermo transferred 96 School St. to Gregory J. Palermo, trustee of Gregory J. Palermo 2025 Trust, for $1.

May 23, Deborah Taylor Langdon sold 8 Massasoit Road to Benjamin Davidson and Jenny Davidson for $1,790,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 22, John A. Roberts III and Alan P. Bresnick, trustees of Island Realty Trust, sold 119 Dukes County Ave. to 119 Dukes County Realty LLC and SP MV LLC for $3,250,000.

May 22, David F. Hill, Elizabeth Lehrer, and Mary Long sold 2 East Side Road and 60 Bay View Avenue to John J. Zarba and Susan Lemoie-Zarba for $1,600,000.

May 22, 7 Oakland Avenue LLC sold 7 Oakland Ave. to MV Oakland Realty LLC, BP MV LLC, TP MV LLC, and JP MV LLC for $3,250,000.

May 23, Nancie-Lynn Meekin, formerly known as Nancie-Lynn S. Lucas, sold 60 Prospect Ave. to Carolina Loubach for $1,270,000.

Tisbury

May 19, Regina Blos and Romildo Pereira Leite sold 193 Franklin Terrace to Gudiere Assis De Oliveira Mozer and Joquebede Batista De Oliveira for $1,200,000.

West Tisbury

May 22, Stephen Hammond sold 3 Rock Pond Road to Chloe Loftfield and Kevin Galligan for $255,000.