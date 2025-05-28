Tisbury Council on Aging: June 2025

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

Tisbury Council on Aging will be closed on Thursday, June 19, for Juneteenth.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

11 am – 12 pm, Chair Yoga with Kat

1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-744-8618.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11 am – 1 pm, Digital Compass: Technology Support

11:05 am – 12 pm, Chair Volleyball

Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Ukulele Players

1 pm, Pick-up Ping Pong (lower level)

Thursdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

10 – 11:30 am, Knit Studio with Jo

11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-744-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

Announcements

Sharks opening baseball game, Tuesday, June 3, 6:35 pm. Let’s rally! Whether you’re a lifelong baseball fan or just in it for the vibe, what better way to spend the evening than cheering from the stands. We have a limited number of free tickets — first come, first served. Please see Anne.

Thursday, June 5, 11:30 am –12 pm, M.V. Mediation will talk about Automobiles and Credit.

Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday June 12, 1–3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

Medicare Cost Saving presentation from Kristina Whiton-O’Brien, LICSW. Tuesday, June 17, 12:30 pm. No registration required.

Food rescue, every weekday, 9:45 am.

Please visit our website! www.tisburycoa.com.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.