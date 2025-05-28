Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: You’re not lost. You are here.

I have received such a wonderful treat these past few weeks. For over a year I could not find a carpenter who would even look at my small deck. I thought it had a couple of boards that needed to be replaced. Turns out I have the smartest friends. One suggested I call the high school. They train kids to do carpentry.

The school said to email the guy in charge, Billy Seabourne, who said it sounded like a good project for the kids. A few students came with him to look at the problem. They measured the boards that needed to be replaced and then went to order the lumber. A few days later, more kids came with him to take out the rotting boards and take the trash to the dump.

By the next week, the boards arrived with a few more workers, at least one girl, and they all busily installed the new boards. I am delighted, very pleased, and had to share this wonderful news with all of you. The timing was just right, as they finished up just a few days before the end of school for the seniors. If these students are a sample, this has to be the best graduating class ever! My apologies if there are a few who were not yet seniors. All were amazing, and went about their work very efficiently.

I am compelled to add that my kids were not lucky enough to attend this high school. Every single one of the parents should just be so proud of all of them. All the rest of us whose taxes help support the schools should take a moment to feel very proud of the school as well.

Congratulations to Sarah and Jake Gifford. They own the game and toy store called the Lazy Frog on Circuit Avenue. The store is celebrating its 20th anniversary with different specials this summer. You should also be pleased to hear that the Lazy Frog has donated more than $10,000 to M.V. Community Services from the sales of the Vineyard-Opoly game since its release in 2021.

Over the next few weeks, our Church Street library offers programs at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, with singer and songwriter Katie Castagno presenting “Our Queer Elders in History and Song” on Tuesday, June 10, at 6 pm.

And then on Tuesday, June 17, at 6 pm, welcome seasonal resident and author T. Elizabeth Bell with her third book, “Sheepish: A Martha’s Vineyard Novel,” at the Katharine Cornell Theatre on June 17 at 6 pm, with books for sale by Edgartown Books. All library programs are free.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out Thursday to Jane Pallatroni Chandler at the Beach House. Happy birthday to Megan Buchanan on Sunday. Myra Stark and Laura Mayhew party on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: The second mouse gets the cheese.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.