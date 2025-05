Wouldn’t it be fun and cost-effective to make a salad from plants you grow in your own backyard? Take a tour of the Food Forest at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School with Roxanne Kapitan of Garden Wisdom. You’ll learn about perennial foods you can grow at home. Classes are free and open to all. Saturday, May 31, 10 to 11 am, at 424 State Road, West Tisbury. Sign up at bit.ly/4dtnF6c. For questions, email Emily Armstrong at emily@igimv.org.