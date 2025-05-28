Veterans’ Corner: June 2025

New Dukes County Veterans Services officer

Dukes County Manager Martina Thornton has appointed George Pimentel to serve as the county veterans services officer. George will start on April 15, and will help veterans throughout the county access financial, medical, and other key state and public benefit programs offered to them and their families.

George was born and raised in Winthrop, then moved to Georgia, where he attended Georgia State University on an ROTC scholarship and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management.

He served in the U.S. Army for almost seven years as a captain and airborne ranger. After his military service, George entered the business world, holding several senior leadership positions with large companies, then 15 years ago, he started his own business. He has a proven track record of starting, building, and operating companies on a global scale. He also serves as a mentor and coach to several people who have worked with him.

From delivering the Boston Globe as a young boy, and throughout his career, George has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, integrity, breaking down barriers to success, and forging partnerships to create meaningful and positive change.

George has been a resident of Edgartown since 2009. Please join us in welcoming him to the Dukes County team!

Martina Thornton, Dukes County manager:

“Dukes County is committed to providing our veterans with access to the benefits they deserve. We are excited to have George join our team as the new Dukes County veterans services officer.

“I feel confident that he has the right skill set needed to bring a professional level of service to our veterans, and be effective in his new role. He will also strive to improve collaboration among various organizations serving Island veterans, and create a network of providers that will collectively meet the needs of our veterans and their families.”

Dukes County Veterans Services

Phone: 508-693-6887

Website: dukescounty.org/veterans-services-officer