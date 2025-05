Enjoy a lighthearted and gossip-filled walking tour of Edgartown with Elizabeth Villard. She will share a little town history, including four scandals and four ghost stories. Tuesdays and Fridays from 7 to 8:15 pm, starting at 58 Dock St. in Edgartown. For questions, email evillardmv@gmail.com or call 508-627-2529.