At the exhibit “Jack Ryan: Heart of Art,” see work by artist Jack Ryan, a master of the pen-and-ink stippling technique. The art is on display on weekdays from June 2 through July 21, 8 am to 3 pm, at the Tisbury Council on Aging, 34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven. For questions, email Anne McDonough at amcdonough@tisburyma.gov or call 508-696-4205.