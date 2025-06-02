Vineyard athletes recognized as all stars

As some teams as part of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s spring season head into round two of the state tournament this week, a number of Island athletes have been recognized as all-league stars for the season. 

Golf

Piper Blau, senior

Callie O’Teri, eighth grade 

 

Girls Lacrosse 

Ellie Tompkins, senior 

 

Honorable Mention 

Michael Perry, senior

 

Boy’s Lacrosse

Jordan Souza, senior

 

Girls Tennis

Zoe Treitman, sophomore

Leah Thomson, sophomore

Ella Moran, senior

Clementine Zeender, senior

Laina Dubin, sophomore

Charlotte Marchard, freshman 

 

Honorable Mention 

Ellie Pennington, senior 

 

Boys Tennis

Zak Potter, senior, league MVP

Caleb Dubin, senior

Kert Kleeman, senior

Tommy Flynn, junior 

Kyle Levy, senior 

Henry Wansiewicz, senior

Nate Walsh, freshman 

 

Honorable Mention 

Aeneas Forrester, junior

 

Outdoor Track – Girls 

Madison Mello, senior

Camille Brand, senior

 

Honorable Mention 

Maria Xavier, freshman

 

Outdoor Track – Boys

Luis Costa, junior

Enzo Reis, freshman

 

Honorable Mention 

Kaniel Morgan, sophomore

 

Sailing

Esme Colon, junior 

Pickle Eville, junior 

 

Honorable Mention 

Will Simmons, junior

 

Baseball

Hunter Johnson, senior 

Lathrop Keene, junior

 

Honorable Mention 

Eli Bryant, junior

 

Softball

Delilah Oliver, senior 

 

Honorable Mention 

Kelly Pacheco, sophomore

