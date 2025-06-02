Vineyard athletes recognized as all stars

1 of 10

As some teams as part of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s spring season head into round two of the state tournament this week, a number of Island athletes have been recognized as all-league stars for the season.

Golf

Piper Blau, senior

Callie O’Teri, eighth grade

Girls Lacrosse

Ellie Tompkins, senior

Honorable Mention

Michael Perry, senior

Boy’s Lacrosse

Jordan Souza, senior

Girls Tennis

Zoe Treitman, sophomore

Leah Thomson, sophomore

Ella Moran, senior

Clementine Zeender, senior

Laina Dubin, sophomore

Charlotte Marchard, freshman

Honorable Mention

Ellie Pennington, senior

Boys Tennis

Zak Potter, senior, league MVP

Caleb Dubin, senior

Kert Kleeman, senior

Tommy Flynn, junior

Kyle Levy, senior

Henry Wansiewicz, senior

Nate Walsh, freshman

Honorable Mention

Aeneas Forrester, junior

Outdoor Track – Girls

Madison Mello, senior

Camille Brand, senior

Honorable Mention

Maria Xavier, freshman

Outdoor Track – Boys

Luis Costa, junior

Enzo Reis, freshman

Honorable Mention

Kaniel Morgan, sophomore

Sailing

Esme Colon, junior

Pickle Eville, junior

Honorable Mention

Will Simmons, junior

Baseball

Hunter Johnson, senior

Lathrop Keene, junior

Honorable Mention

Eli Bryant, junior

Softball

Delilah Oliver, senior

Honorable Mention

Kelly Pacheco, sophomore