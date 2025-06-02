Vineyard athletes recognized as all stars

As some teams as part of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s spring season head into round two of the state tournament this week, a number of Island athletes have been recognized as all-league stars for the season.
Golf
Piper Blau, senior
Callie O’Teri, eighth grade
Girls Lacrosse
Ellie Tompkins, senior
Honorable Mention
Michael Perry, senior
Boy’s Lacrosse
Jordan Souza, senior
Girls Tennis
Zoe Treitman, sophomore
Leah Thomson, sophomore
Ella Moran, senior
Clementine Zeender, senior
Laina Dubin, sophomore
Charlotte Marchard, freshman
Honorable Mention
Ellie Pennington, senior
Boys Tennis
Zak Potter, senior, league MVP
Caleb Dubin, senior
Kert Kleeman, senior
Tommy Flynn, junior
Kyle Levy, senior
Henry Wansiewicz, senior
Nate Walsh, freshman
Honorable Mention
Aeneas Forrester, junior
Outdoor Track – Girls
Madison Mello, senior
Camille Brand, senior
Honorable Mention
Maria Xavier, freshman
Outdoor Track – Boys
Luis Costa, junior
Enzo Reis, freshman
Honorable Mention
Kaniel Morgan, sophomore
Sailing
Esme Colon, junior
Pickle Eville, junior
Honorable Mention
Will Simmons, junior
Baseball
Hunter Johnson, senior
Lathrop Keene, junior
Honorable Mention
Eli Bryant, junior
Softball
Delilah Oliver, senior
Honorable Mention
Kelly Pacheco, sophomore