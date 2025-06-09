Edgartown swears in first Portuguese-speaking officer

1 of 3

Edgartown held a special ceremony to swear in and promote officers within the local department and front and center was naming the first Portuguese-speaking officer for the town.

Gabriel Brito, who has been a summer officer the past three years, was sworn in as a patrol officer among two other officers that were promoted.

Brito, who was born on the Island and graduated from MVRHS in 2022, said that he is excited to be a bridge between the force and the Island’s growing immigrant community.

“Being able to communicate better with the Brazilian community, I hope they feel safer coming to me, there is no barrier so I hope I can help,” he said. “My family, and myself, are a part of that community so I want to make sure everyone feels included.”

“It feels amazing. I have wanted this my whole life,” Brito added.

Also on Saturday, Mike Snowden was promoted to Lieutenant and Jake Silvia was promoted to Sergeant.

“I’m proud of everyone on the Edgartown police force, and I’m particularly proud of seeing our own Edgartown guys being promoted,” said 30-year selectman Aurther Smadbeck at the ceremony.

Alongside the officers promotions, the Chappequidick Ferry captain Jeffery LeMarsh and Jefferey Trudell were honored for their part in helping to save someone’s life in Edgartown Harbor. Also Island resident Trulena Rose was recognized for her part in implementing the addition of EpiPens in police cruisers, Curtis Chandler was thanked for his time as an Edgartown detective, Sergeant Joel Deroach announced his retirement, and long-time clerk magistrate Liza Williamson was honored for her appointment to her new role as associate justice.