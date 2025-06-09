Diversity group grieving in wake of ICE raid

To the Editor:

Let’s be clear. On Martha’s Vineyard, we are happy to have friends from different backgrounds, because they bring culture and talent to our community, and they are our good neighbors. While diversity brings challenges, it has made the Vineyard a better place to live, and we believe that we should do everything we can to preserve the culture of inclusion that thrives here, in spite of the tenor of our country.

When masked men approach people and pull them off the streets, it is a traumatic and terrifying experience. Other law enforcement groups don’t ever do this, for any reason, and ICE shouldn’t either. While our government is injecting fear in order to encourage people to leave, we want people to feel that they belong here. When there are alleged criminals breaking the law, democracy has viable ways of investigating and handling cases, as well it should, but due process is essential. We know from experience that freedom and justice can work hand in hand, and that civil rights can be protected in prosecuting cases in a viable democracy. This should be our goal as a society, rather than rounding people up indiscriminately and deporting them without due process, particularly if they have come here to flee violence.

Enslaved people and immigrants have built the wealth of this country, and diversity has been an enormous asset. Irish, Italian, Asian, Latino, and other groups came here early on, and worked relentlessly. Without immigration, documented or not, our country would have lost much of the talent and creativity that have helped us to become the “richest country in the world.” Historically, progress hasn’t been without the challenges of education, healthcare, justice, policing, and the need for managed immigration: the same challenges we face today. We need to continue to plow through them, as we have in the past, to build a better country and better communities.

Unfortunately, the president sees diversity as a liability rather than an asset. It is evident that he has stereotyped and marginalized those whom we respect and value, calling them rapists and criminals. As a result, innocent people have been herded like cattle with alleged criminals, to be deported, and in some cases, to a terrible fate. We recognize that crime exists, but where there is crime, there needs to be an eye on justice and equality as well.

We believe that ICE is profoundly affecting our way of life here on the Island, and it makes us sad.

The M.V. Diversity Coalition will continue to work to promote justice and safety for all; MVDC is grieving the state of the Island, and will work to strongly address the fear and suffering of our people. Our mission is to “lay the groundwork to eradicate racism,” and it seems we have had major setbacks in our efforts, but we will continue to use the lessons of diversity, equity, and inclusion as our most valuable tools in promoting social justice.

Sandra Pimentel

Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition