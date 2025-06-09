To the Editor:

After the arrival of the despicable ICE agents, my friend told me that the actions of this administration reminded her of her father moving the family out of their home in Europe before the Nazis invaded. I urged her to write about it and send it into The Times. She refused. I mentioned that because she is white and a citizen, she has nothing to worry about. She said, “No. You be brave, I will be the coward.” After thinking about this, I realized that she is brave — she spoke her truth to those who would listen, and her memories of her early childhood were too real to risk retaliation. She could see that this administration is going in an all-too-scary direction. We should all be as brave as my friend, and speak out for democracy.

Jean Tatelbaum

Edgartown