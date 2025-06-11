Amity Homecoming weekend is a five-day celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s iconic “Jaws” and the Island that brought the film to life. Beginning on Thursday, June 19, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum will host exclusive talks, special guest appearances, live events, and behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the film. The celebration will last until Monday, June 23.

Some speakers include Bow Van Riper, research librarian at the M.V. Museum, Olivier awardwinning producer Guy Masterson, ocean advocate Wendy Benchley (spouse of Peter Benchley, author of the book the film is based on), and author Christopher Shaw Myers.

For more information on the lineup of events, visit bit.ly/MVM_AmityHomecoming.