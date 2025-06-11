Aquinnah Town Column

Summer is surely heating up. This means the weather, of course, but also the rise in numbers of cars on the roads and folks flooding off the ferries. Summer residents are back. Shops and restaurants are open again. The streets are shaded by trees in full green leafy splendor, and flowers are blooming. The number of activities offered up have exploded. I list those for this week, in order.

I begin my list with the announcement that as of Thursday, June 12, Ruth Folchman has changed the hours for her “Mindfulness & Meditation” sessions at the Town Hall. They will still meet on Thursdays, but now from 9 to 10 am. This is a great way to start your day, filled with calmness and clear intentions. Call her at 413-575-0110 if you have questions. There is no cost, but donations are accepted.

The third and final community meeting for the Aquinnah Housing Production Plan takes place on Thursday, June 12, from 5:30 to 7 pm. The Zoom link to attend is barrettplanningllc.zoom.us/j/85354282073. This is your chance to help the town plan for and create affordable housing. For questions, contact tony@barrettplanningllc.com, or call the Town Hall.

Also on Thursday, June 12, is a session with Chantale Patterson, clinical director of Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, intended to help you figure out your healthcare preferences as you plan for the future, and to help you figure out what hospice does. This is your chance to get it together and let your wishes be known. This happens at 1:30 pm at the Up-Island Council on Aging in West Tisbury. Call 508-693-2896 to sign up, or with any questions.

Friday, June 13, is the first day to purchase beach parking passes at Town Hall. You can do so from 9 to noon every day of the week except for Wednesdays and Sundays. Call 508-645-2310 for more information. Get your pass, or get ticketed.

Also on Friday, June 13, Circuit Arts is presenting an evening of readings and conversation with Nancy Slonim Aronie and 10 of the writers who appear in her book, “Seven Secrets to the Perfect Personal Essay.” This one is being held at the Grange Hall at 7:30 pm.

On Saturday, June 14, at 11 am there will be a brave and peaceful rally at 5 Corners in Vineyard Haven called the No Kings Rally. This is to be held in defense of due process, our Constitution, our Bill of Rights, a respect for education, and our basic morality. Also on June 14 is the Oak BluJs Pride Parade, starting at 3 pm. Two great events, with plenty of time to attend both.

Tuesday, June 17, is the discussion and report on the microgrid possibilities for our Town Hall and other town buildings. This one is sponsored by the Aquinnah climate and energy committee and takes place at 5 pm.

Two save-the-date items for you: Come to our lighthouse on Friday, June 20. There will be a great celebration of (can you believe it?!) the 10th anniversary of when we moved the Gay Head Lighthouse. There will be food, music, and community revelry starting at 6 pm. Also on that date, and on Saturday the 21st, will be the opening of the always awe-inspiring Howes House Art Show, featuring works by the UICOA watercolor group. More details on both events in next week’s column. Meanwhile, save the dates.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.