The third benefit concert to raise much-needed funds for Island Elderly Housing will take place at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs on Friday, June 27, at 7:30 pm. The lineup of talented musicians includes Lilah Larson, Willy Mason, Kit Orion, Jessie Pinnick, Lexie Roth, Colin Ruel, Caroline Sky, Isaac Taylor, Nina Violet, Elisha Wiesner, and Jemima James. State Rep. Thomas Moakley, a strong advocate of affordable housing, will also be present, and will say a few words.