Court Report: May 16 – 30, 2025

May 16

Lucas L. Bento, 27, Marlborough; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

May 19

Roger V. Goncalves, 19, Edgartown; two counts breaking and entering a boat for nighttime felony, three counts larceny from a boat, larceny from a building, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

May 21

Bradford Hazell, 32, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery on family/household member, intimidate witness/juror/police/court official, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, condition to not abuse alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Kamel Timmons, 21, Oak Bluffs, assault and battery, arraigned and held, bail set at $150 with potential for bail revocation, conditions to complete four hours of community service a week, until employed or enrolled in school, continued to pretrial hearing.

May 23

Carlos A. Goncalves, 42, Edgartown; uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, no inspection/sticker, operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Guillherme M. Da Silva, 22, Edgartown; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Marcio Brano, 21, Edgartown; uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, case closed.

Wedison F. Deagular, 21, Oak Bluffs; operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, case closed.

Tayse Da Silva Oliveira, 31, Vineyard Haven; fail to stop/yield, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

May 27

John M. Dowling, 50, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery on family/household member, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

Adam J. Ford, 34, Pittsford; two counts operating under the influence of liquor, unregistered motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Fabio D. Coutinho, 40, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery, continued to pretrial hearing.

May 30

Edvaldo D. Souza, 41, Oak Bluffs; two counts of assault and battery, arraigned and held, discovery compliance and jury selection.