Edgartown Town Column

This past week, I spoke on a panel at the Bloom conference in Rhode Island, and had a conversation with Nicole Austin, senior public relations director at vineyard vines, where we spoke to a room of creators and influencers about digital marketing and working with brands and destinations. I mention this because as we spoke, it was palpable the joy and nostalgia that a place like Martha’s Vineyard, where vineyard vines was born, brought to groups of people who might not have ever even stepped foot on-Island. A brand rooted on the slogan “Every day should feel this good,” built on chasing the American Dream, vineyard vines has spread the Island gospel in the best way possible. It was insightful to see the Vineyard through the lens of these creators who so wanted to spend a summer on the Island, purely from just the feeling that emanates from this brand, whose core is basically “sharing the gift of the Vineyard with everyone they can.”

And that’s what June starts looking like for us who live here year-round. It’s the month when we start sharing this 23-mile-long island with visitors from far and wide, all looking to feel this good. As the streets crowd, the traffic at the Triangle gets insufferable, and the lines for your favorite coffee get long, remember that these travelers are all seeking what I think everyone else is — a feeling of welcoming, a feeling of joy, a feeling that they too can call this home, for be it a day or a month. Let’s dig deep this month as we balance all the work that comes with a seasonal destination, and remember just how lucky we are.

And with that, the luck of June is that it’s a month packed to the brim with things to do and moments to bring joy. First off, John Merrow of Morse Street in Edgartown, is turning 84 in a week, and will once again attempt to “bike his age,” which he has done for the past 14 years. He is hoping that friends and others will make a tax-deductible contribution of some variant of 84 dollars ($8.40, $84, $840, and up!) to the Island Housing Trust, an essential organization that provides affordable housing to the families who keep our Island running. He welcomes company on the ride, so anyone who wants to join him for part of the ride can text him at 646-373-3034 for details. Happy birthday to you, John, and may your 84-mile ride be smooth!

This week is also the Taste of the Vineyard, one of my favorite events of the year because I get to see all my restaurant friends in their finest, showcasing the delicious food and drink they work so hard on. A vibrant celebration of Island heritage in support of the Vineyard Preservation Trust, it’s truly the best way to kick off the summer season — if you love food, drink, and supporting our local charitable organizations and restaurants (vineyardtrust.org/event/taste-of-the-vineyard)!

Honorable mention goes to the Edgartown Village Market, which kicks off for the season on June 17, an incredible open-air market in the heart of Edgartown’s historic downtown. From farm-fresh produce, flowers, and provisions to one-of-a-kind artisanal goods, this market is a great place to meet our local growers and makers, and take home a real piece of the Island. It’s located at 99 Main St.,on the Daniel Fisher House lawn, and takes place from 10 am to 2 pm. Make sure to check it out! It is presented by the Vineyard Preservation Trust in partnership with the Edgartown Board of Trade, and hosted by Zach and Grace Pinerio, members of the local artisan and retail community, respectively (edgartownvillagemarket.com).

Happy birthday goes out to Gislaine Donaroma on June 13, and a happy Father’s Day to all Edgartown fathers — may your days be filled with joy!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.