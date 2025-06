Join Norah Van Riper for “Our Golden Hours,” the artistic transformation of Martha’s Vineyard’s oldest home, where history inspires creativity in an immersive visual journey through American living. By artists Candice Smith Corby and William Pettit. On Tuesdays from 10 am to 2 pm, Vincent House, 99 Main St., Edgartown. For more information, email sissy@mvpreservation.org or call 508-627-4440.