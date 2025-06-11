1 of 18

This summer, Martha’s Vineyard is buzzing with energy as we approach the 50th anniversary of “Jaws.” But amid the Hollywood nostalgia and all the hype approaching the shores of this Island, there’s a story that runs deeper — one that also deserves space in our collective consciousness: Juneteenth.

To be clear, there’s room for both “Jaws” at 50 and Juneteenth this summer. We can celebrate a classic of American cinema and still honor the rich legacy of Black freedom and resilience in America that Juneteenth represents. But next year, when the “Jaws” crowds and all the kitsch have long moved on, Juneteenth will still be here on our Island — just as vital, just as necessary. This celebration is not only for the Black community. It’s an American story. A national reckoning. A second Independence Day that calls us to reflection, joy, and justice.

More than just a date on the calendar, Juneteenth is a breath of freedom carried through generations that marks June 19, 1865. That is the day in history that the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Here on Martha’s Vineyard, this sacred celebration carries a deep-rooted meaning. Our Island has long been a sanctuary — a place where Black stories, struggles, and triumphs are not only acknowledged, but uplifted.

Despite its import, Juneteenth on Martha’s Vineyard actually began quietly, with a small gathering of hearts on the porch of the Narragansett House in 2021. It was a humble, almost whispered beginning, filled with prayers, reflections, and the unspoken power of being seen. That first gathering wasn’t about pomp or headlines — it was about presence. It was about a small group of people making space for a history that had long been ignored or minimized, claiming the Island’s soil as fertile ground for remembrance, healing, and truth.

In 2022, that sacred seed bloomed into something more visible: the first formal flag-raising ceremony at the historic Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. As the Juneteenth flag — its red and blue hues alive with symbolism — ascended into the open sky, it carried with it the weight of struggle, the triumph of survival, and the promise of a collective future. That flag didn’t just rise — it lifted spirits, anchored memories, and offered a visual vow: that the Vineyard would honor the fullness of Black freedom.

Each year since, the tradition has deepened. The community has grown. The gathering has expanded from one of quiet reverence to one of jubilant resistance — a joyful and unyielding insistence that we will remember, we will gather, and we will celebrate freedom in all its forms. Trinity Park has become more than a backdrop; it has become a sacred ground where legacies are named, ancestors are honored, and futures are imagined. Do not miss the chance to attend this. It will change how you think about America and about freedom.

And as the Juneteenth flag rises once again over Martha’s Vineyard this year, it carries the voices of those who came before, and the dreams of those still rising. It is a call to all who carry the flame of justice and joy to come forth, witness, and raise their voices alongside the flag. Because this is more than a moment. It is a sacred invitation to show up — with strength, with hope, and with pride. “The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association (MVCMA) invites all to join in a special flag-raising celebration of Juneteenth at the Tabernacle in Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs, on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 11 am.”

While there are many meaningful Juneteenth events taking place across the Island, here are a few standout gatherings of this year’s celebration.

The African American Heritage Trail: Walking with Our Ancestors

Central to the soul of Juneteenth on Martha’s Vineyard is the African American Heritage Trail, a living archive of resilience, remembrance, and pride. With more than 30 sites across the Island, the trail highlights Black educators, artists, war heroes, faith leaders, and unsung community pillars whose legacies continue to shape the Vineyard’s cultural and historical identity.

This year, the trail welcomes a powerful new addition: the Dragonfly House, founded by Danroy and Angella Henry in memory of their son, DJ Henry, who was shot and killed by a police officer while in college. The Henrys, longtime members of the Vineyard community, have turned personal grief into collective purpose, using their platform to advance justice, healing, and joy. The Dragonfly House stands as a testament not only to DJ’s life, but to the transformative power of love and action rooted in legacy.

In a deeply meaningful gesture, the Henrys have chosen to include the wider community in the site’s induction ceremony, personally inviting families and individuals connected to the other Heritage Trail locations. Their invitation is more than symbolic — it reflects a shared vision of unity, ancestral reverence, and a future shaped by collective healing.

The African American Heritage Trail serves as a living reminder: Our history did not begin with bondage, and it did not end with emancipation. It continues — here and now — with every story told, every name remembered, every new site that honors the journey. On June 20, from noon to 2 pm, the Henrys invite the community to gather at the Dragonfly House for a ceremony of reflection, recognition, and rejoicing.

To learn more about the Henry family’s journey and the vision behind the Dragonfly House, read “The Henrys’ Dream” in the Feb. 26 column of “Voices bySharisse.”

NAACP MV: Taste of Juneteenth

No Juneteenth is complete without the comfort of food steeped in culture. The Taste of Juneteenth brings Islanders together around flavors rooted in the African diaspora. These dishes do more than feed the body — they tell a story. They preserve memory, bridge generations, and bind communities. In every bite is survival, creativity, and joy.

This year’s fourth Taste of Juneteenth will be hosted by NAACP MV on Sunday, June 22, from 2 to 5 pm at the Portuguese-American Club, and will feature a vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary cuisine. Everyone is invited to partake in a shared heritage that lives beyond the table. Tickets will benefit the NAACP and the NAACP MV’s scholarship fund. A few of those participating include Chef Deon of Deon’s Kitchen, Chef Lori, Chef Newton Waite of Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine, and more. There will be a special performance from the Island Hip-Hop dance group.

Open Hearts: A Curated Celebration

Adding depth and reflection to this year’s celebration is Open Hearts, a beautifully curated three-night experience hosted by MV Salads in Oak Bluffs, June 19 to 21. The event begins with a visual art reception, followed by a poetry and open mic night, and concludes with a fashion show celebrating self-expression and cultural pride.

Open Hearts is not just an event — it’s a space for connection. For storytelling. For honest, healing conversation. The project was created to foster meaningful community engagement through creativity and compassion. Everyone involved — from the hosts to the artists — is volunteering their time, believing in the power and purpose of what Juneteenth represents. “The celebration will feature four-time Emmy awardwinner and two-time 2025 Webby awardwinner Emmai Alaquiva and his powerful Trilogy Mixed Media Art exhibit, along with live performances and a mini-fashion show by local artist Sharisse Scott-Rawlins. Additional surprise artists may join the lineup. This free event invites all to come together, celebrate freedom, and experience the transformative power of art.”

A special service at Union Chapel

Though the Union Chapel season officially begins in July, the church will open its doors early this year in honor of Juneteenth. The service will feature the Rev. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, a renowned author, minister, and cultural commentator whose ministry is rooted in truth-telling, justice, and restoration.

Dr. Dyson’s voice brings both scholarship and soul to the pulpit, and his message will no doubt strike a powerful chord in a moment when the world — and our Island — need clarity, courage, and care.

Gospel Brunch and Sacred Sounds

The annual Gospel Brunch, hosted by the Vineyard Gazette, has become a favorite among Islanders and visitors alike. Featuring the soulful sounds of Allie and Paryss, a dynamic husband-and-wife musical duo, this waterfront brunch is an uplifting mix of music, fellowship, and flavor. Set against the peaceful beauty of Edgartown Harbor, it’s a moment of spiritual celebration and joyful resistance.

What began as a new addition to the Island’s Juneteenth programming has quickly become one of its most anticipated. And this year’s brunch promises to be just as heartfelt — a reminder that music is one of our most enduring tools for resilience. This year’s brunch will be held at the Edgartown Yacht Club on Sunday, June 22, from noon to 2 pm.

Juneteenth: Legacy and promise

As part of this year’s growing celebration, the Vineyard Gazette and Martha’s Vineyard Museum will co-host a powerful event titled “Juneteenth: Legacy and Promise” — a timely panel discussion exploring both the roots and the evolving future of the holiday.

Held on June 19 from 5 to 6 pm, this conversation will center on the question: What is the history and future of the Juneteenth holiday? It’s a chance for the community to gather in reflection, education, and critical dialogue.

The panel features Dani Monroe, founder of the Martha’s Vineyard Chief Diversity Officer Summit, and former chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at Mass General Brigham, and Bow Van Riper, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum’s research librarian and a trusted voice on Island history.

This event is a meaningful opportunity to deepen our understanding of Juneteenth — not just as a celebration but as an evolving symbol of American identity, struggle, and progress. Seating is limited, making early registration essential for those who want to be part of this vital conversation.

A call to the community

As we gather this year, let us remember: Juneteenth is not just a day — it’s a living legacy. A call to remember the path behind us, and to walk boldly toward what lies ahead. It is a celebration of liberation, a reckoning with truth, and a commitment to one another.

Let us raise the flag. Let us walk the trail. Let us dance, eat, sing, and speak. Let us do it in community. Let Juneteenth on Martha’s Vineyard be more than an event — let it be a forever rhythm of remembrance and resistance, of pride and possibility.

You can follow all of Scott-Rawlins’ coverage of Juneteenth on the Voices bySharisse TikTok @voicesbysharisse (tiktok.com/@voicesbysharisse), and read her work for The Times and past Voices bySharisse columns at mvtimes.com/author/sharisse-scott-rawlins.