Pride Weekend in Oak Bluffs will include a parade, to take place on June 14. The parade will start at the Island Queen ferry and make its way up Seaview Avenue before marching down Circuit Avenue and circling back to Ocean Park. The parade will take place from 3 to 4 pm, and conclude with live music in Ocean Park from 4 to 6pm.

Last year the parade included musicians, horses, colorful outfits, beads, and lots of Pride flags, as well as a tent offering LGBTQ community resources.

For more information and a list of other events, visit obamv.com/pride-lgbtq-weekend-in-ob.