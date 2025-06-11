Real Estate Transactions: June 2 – 6, 2025

Aquinnah

June 3, Cynthia V. Akins and Douglas Vanderhoop, trustees of Akins Vanderhoop Realty Trust, sold property off 0 Moshup Trail to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $8,055.

Edgartown

June 3, Lisa A. Poore sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 411 Week 35 to Paul Cucchiaro for $17,000.

June 3, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 403 Week 42 to Victor H. De Yurre and Odalys De Yurre for $1,500.

June 3, Susan Faticanti, trustee of Martha’s Vineyard Harbor Landing Condominium Trust, sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 59 Week 13 to Peter Gast, Cynthia Gast, and Kristina Gast for $500.

June 3, Susan Faticanti, trustee of Martha’s Vineyard Harbor Landing Condominium Trust, sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 34 Week 14 to Thor Hellested and Catherine Hellested for $500.

June 3, Susan Faticanti, trustee of Martha’s Vineyard Harbor Landing Condominium Trust, sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 66 Week 24 to George J. Connolly and Kevin J. Connolly for $300.

June 4, Susan Faticanti, trustee of Martha’s Vineyard Harbor Landing Condominium Trust, sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 61 Week 10 to Richard J. Patient, trustee of Five Point Five Realty Trust, for $350.

June 5, Charles C. Hajjar, trustee of Lightkeepers Realty Trust, sold 25 Simpsons Lane to 25 Simpsons Lane LLC for $3,350,000.

Oak Buffs

June 2, Otis P. Jeffers III transferred 40 Martha’s Park Road and 0 Hart Haven Lot 25 to Otis P. Jeffers III and Rita M. Jeffers, trustees of Rita M. Jeffers Living Trust, for $1.

June 2, Lillian Yvonne Anderson and Dolores Borza sold 21 Norris Ave. to Steven A. Cardoza for $112,500.

June 5, David J. Willibrand and April M. Boise sold 6 Martha’s Park Road to Susan Eljamal for $2,400,000.

Tisbury

June 6, Michael Sawyer, trustee of Michael Sawyer Family Revocable Trust, sold 97 Snake Hollow Road to Eric Belsley and Phoebe Belsley for $1,750,000.