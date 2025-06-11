Tour de France: Up close and personal

The Vineyard Haven Library will welcome Robin Rivera, former Emmy-winning producer and programming executive for ABC Sports, for a presentation on the Tour de France. With the 2025 Tour around the corner, Robin’s presentation is timely, and will be filled with photographs from her personal archive. She will also share some of the many unique and memorable experiences she had while following the Tour during her decade at ABC.

Robin Stratton Rivera continues to work on independent projects from her home in Chilmark. She is putting the finishing touches on her first novel, and contributes occasionally to The MV Times.

This event will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, July 1, at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, 51 Spring St., Vineyard Haven (above Tisbury Town Hall). Free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, please contact the library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or 508-696-4211.