West Tisbury Town Column

Kousa dogwoods are at their peak of bloom and beauty. Linda Vadász and I took a walk at the Polly Hill Arboretum last week to walk along the kousa allée. It’s something I try to do every June. There is something magical about being enveloped in leaves and branches and flowers, green and creamy white, with only a glimpse of blue sky, a world all its own.

We have a busy weekend coming up in town. Our town picnic is Saturday, June 14, noon to 3 pm. I’m hoping for a sunny, not too hot day. Bring your blanket or chairs, and a picnic basket filled with your favorite lunch, to meet your neighbors and friends in the field behind the Grange Hall.

Earlier in the day, the Farmers Market will be open at the Ag Hall between 9 am and noon. MV Democrats’ monthly Zoom meeting at 9:30 am will feature guest speaker state Sen. Julian Cyr, who will update the group on the recent ICE detentions that took place on the Vineyard.

Around the island, the No Kings protest is scheduled for 11 am at Five Corners, and marchers in the Pride Parade will gather at 2 pm at the Island Queen dock in O.B. for the 3 pm parade. Richard Tripp will speak about his book, “Lessons Learned in Zuni: A Pueblo Memoir,” at Stillpoint on Saturday evening at 7 pm.

At the library, a full Saturday of events includes 10:30 am drag queen story hour with Betty Bootleg; Archaeology ID Day, 12:30 to 2:30 pm, with Dr. Jim Richardson, Dick Burt, Duncan Caldwell, and Bill Moody on hand to evaluate your artifacts, and answer your questions; a Music Street Musicians concert will begin at 4 pm.

At 1:30 pm sharp on Wednesday, June 18, there will be a wild special event, a water balloon fight between kids and librarians in the backyard of the library. Participants are urged to bring towels and dry clothes. Water balloons will be provided.

The library will be closed on Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19.

Congratulations to all graduates of the class of 2025, both Regional High School and the Charter School.

Vineyard Sinfonietta rehearses every Sunday afternoon at the Howes House from 2 to 3:30 pm. Music lovers are welcome to come and listen. The Sinfonietta will hold a concert on June 29.

A group of artists meets weekly to paint together at the Howes House on Friday afternoons. They will be exhibiting paintings and cards next Friday, June 20, noon to 4 pm, and Saturday, June 21, 9 am to 2 pm.

I was looking through last week’s paper and noticed a familiar image. “Isn’t that Grand Central Station?” I wondered. It was. Jack Ryan, our local artist and postman, is having a show at the Tisbury Council on Aging from June 2 to July 21. His drawings are amazingly detailed depictions of buildings, interiors, and landmarks around New York City, his former stomping grounds. Many are from interesting and unusual angles, or focus on one aspect of whatever scene has attracted Jack’s attention. His wife, Lauren, told me a story about Jack almost falling from the Brooklyn Bridge when he climbed out over the structure to photograph the composition he wanted. The exhibition can be viewed Mondays through Fridays, 8 am to 3 pm.

I happened to look out a window to see our cat, Nelson, lying in the driveway, twitching his tail, sizing up a pair of wild turkeys, who happened to wander too close to our house. Nelson eyed the turkeys. The turkeys eyed Nelson. The standoff ended with Nelson springing forward toward the offenders, who flew off in a flutter of feathers and complaints. Order was restored.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.