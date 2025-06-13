A fantastic walk of shame

1 of 2

When 26-year-old Devon Metters suggested that this year’s fantasy football league punishment should be loser walks across the Island — from the Aquinnah Cliffs to the Chappy Ferry to be precise — he was maybe a little cavalier to believe he wouldn’t be the one forced to make the nearly 20-mile trek.

Alas, Metters came in dead last, and so at 9:30 am Wednesday, he was dropped off at the western end of the Island and started to make his way back, armed only by wired headphones, a bagel, and some beverages.

Punishments — shave your eyebrows, get a tattoo, stand at Five Corners with a sign until you get 500 honks from passerbys, or spend a day at a restaurant until you’re asked to leave — vary year to year for the group of twelve Islanders part of the league that’ve known each other since they were five-years-old.

Metters completed his punishment in seven hours and 36 minutes, in which he faced multiple encounters with ticks, and arrived at the Chappy Ferry just after 5 pm. He treated himself to a chicken pot pie at The Newes from America as a reward.

“I can’t even walk right now,” Metters said Thursday. “This is terrible.”