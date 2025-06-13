Father’s Day celebration events and activities

“When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” —Dave Attell

My Dad is 92 years old. He can’t walk for long stretches anymore, he can’t hear well — I yell a lot when we talk — and he doesn’t remember coming to visit me on the Island. But he is funny as heck, a voracious reader, and still draws and paints every day, regardless of the fact that his hands shake.

When I was a kid I had terrible nightmares. Dad would sit on the edge of my bed, play his guitar and sing in his lovely, soft baritone voice, or read me books like Wind in the Willows, or Little House on the Prairie — no matter how tired he was. Even though I don’t see him as much as I would like, I still celebrate Father’s Day from afar, and I still think he is the best dad in the world.

If you are looking for something to do for the best Dad or caregiver in your world, here are some events happening on the Island and some ideas for fun activities:

Saturday, June 14, from 12 pm to 3 pm: Father’s Day Celebration. The Aquinnah Public Library will host a Father’s Day celebration, featuring refreshments, lawn games, and Father’s Day crafts. This event is free and open to the public. 1 Church St., Aquinnah. www.aquinnah-ma.gov.

Saturday, June 14, from 10 am to 4 pm: Father’s Day gift making. The Edgartown Library invites the public to drop in during open hours and create a one-of-a-kind Father’s Day Gift for someone special. The Children’s Room craft table will be stocked with supplies. No registration required. 26 Edgartown West Tisbury Rd. programs@edgartownlibrary.org.

Looking for other ways to celebrate Dad? Here are a few suggestions:

Breakfast in bed. Whip Dad up some pancakes and eggs and don’t forget his favorite coffee.

Are you a musically inclined family? Create a jam session. Put on a show in your backyard and let Dad take the lead.

Mini golf. Visit the Cove in Vineyard Haven and put Dad’s putting skills to the test.

Go for a hike. The Island is filled with gorgeous trails and fabulous beaches to explore.

Photo surf. Invite Dad to get out old photos and ask him to share some memories.

Fun facts about Dad: Create a worksheet and fill in questions about Dad’s favorite movies, places, bands, and hobbies. Make it a Mad Libs version — ask Dad to fill in the blanks, and read it back to him.

Family trivia. Create your own trivia cards and put Dad’s knowledge to the test.

Create a pretend cooking show: Get out some of Dad’s favorite recipes and join him in the kitchen. Make sure to film it.

Dad’s assistant. Help Dad with some DIY projects around the house.

Grandad assistant. For the Granddad’s out there who are still spry, help out your son, especially those with newborns and toddlers. Lord knows their to-do lists are mighty long and there’s nothing like bonding over splitting wood. Remember to stay hydrated.

Whatever you wind up doing, be sure to let Dad know he is loved and appreciated. Happy Father’s Day.